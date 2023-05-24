Jarren Duran Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Angels - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Jarren Duran (hitting .167 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Anderson. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jarren Duran? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Jarren Duran At The Plate
- Duran has 13 doubles, three home runs and nine walks while hitting .310.
- Duran has gotten a hit in 22 of 33 games this season (66.7%), with more than one hit on 11 occasions (33.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 9.1% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
- Duran has an RBI in 12 of 33 games this year, with multiple RBI in four of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 33.3% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (12.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|11
|.421
|AVG
|.325
|.467
|OBP
|.372
|.737
|SLG
|.475
|10
|XBH
|4
|1
|HR
|1
|8
|RBI
|6
|9/4
|K/BB
|13/2
|3
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|17
|GP
|16
|14 (82.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (50.0%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (31.3%)
|6 (35.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (31.3%)
|2 (11.8%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (6.3%)
|9 (52.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (18.8%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 12th in the league with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.24 team ERA ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender 52 total home runs at a rate of one per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Anderson (1-0 with a 5.27 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Angels, his ninth of the season.
- The left-hander's last time out came on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he went five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.27, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .284 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.