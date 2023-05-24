Raimel Tapia Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Angels - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Raimel Tapia -- 0-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Los Angeles Angels, with Tyler Anderson on the hill, on May 24 at 9:38 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Angels.
Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +170)
Raimel Tapia At The Plate
- Tapia is hitting .262 with three doubles, a home run and seven walks.
- In 15 of 27 games this season (55.6%), Tapia has reached base safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- He has gone deep in one of 27 games, and in 1.4% of his plate appearances.
- In six games this year, Tapia has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In eight games this season (29.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|.240
|AVG
|.261
|.367
|OBP
|.292
|.320
|SLG
|.435
|2
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|4
|8/5
|K/BB
|4/1
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|12
|7 (46.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|8 (66.7%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|5 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (25.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.24 team ERA that ranks 15th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to surrender the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (52 total, one per game).
- Anderson makes the start for the Angels, his ninth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 5.27 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, the lefty tossed five innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 33-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.27, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .284 against him.
