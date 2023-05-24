Red Sox vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 24
Wednesday's contest at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has the Los Angeles Angels (27-23) going head to head against the Boston Red Sox (26-23) at 9:38 PM ET (on May 24). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-4 victory for the Angels, so expect a competitive matchup.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Red Sox will send James Paxton (1-0) to the mound, while Tyler Anderson (1-0) will answer the bell for the Angels.
Red Sox vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: BSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Red Sox vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Angels 6, Red Sox 5.
Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Red Sox Performance Insights
- The Red Sox have played as the favorite in four of their past 10 games and won one of those contests.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Red Sox have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Red Sox have been favorites in 18 games this season and won 10 (55.6%) of those contests.
- Boston has a record of 9-6, a 60% win rate, when favored by -120 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for the Red Sox.
- Boston has scored the fourth-most runs in the majors this season with 259.
- The Red Sox have a 4.76 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
Red Sox Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|May 19
|@ Padres
|W 6-1
|James Paxton vs Blake Snell
|May 20
|@ Padres
|W 4-2
|Chris Sale vs Joe Musgrove
|May 21
|@ Padres
|L 7-0
|Corey Kluber vs Michael Wacha
|May 22
|@ Angels
|L 2-1
|Tanner Houck vs Jaime Barria
|May 23
|@ Angels
|L 4-0
|Brayan Bello vs Griffin Canning
|May 24
|@ Angels
|-
|James Paxton vs Tyler Anderson
|May 26
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Chris Sale vs Brandon Pfaadt
|May 27
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Garrett Whitlock vs Merrill Kelly
|May 28
|@ Diamondbacks
|-
|Tanner Houck vs Tommy Henry
|May 30
|Reds
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Ben Lively
|May 31
|Reds
|-
|Brayan Bello vs Luke Weaver
