The Boston Red Sox (26-23) carry a three-game losing run into a road contest versus the Los Angeles Angels (27-23), at 9:38 PM ET on Wednesday.

The Red Sox will look to James Paxton (1-0) against the Angels and Tyler Anderson (1-0).

Red Sox vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Paxton - BOS (1-0, 2.45 ERA) vs Anderson - LAA (1-0, 5.27 ERA)

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: James Paxton

Paxton will take to the mound for the Red Sox, his third start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the San Diego Padres, giving up one earned run.

He has pitched in two games this season with an ERA of 2.45, a batting average against of .220 and 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Paxton has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Anderson

Anderson (1-0 with a 5.27 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Angels, his ninth of the season.

His last appearance was on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when the left-hander threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing six hits.

The 33-year-old has an ERA of 5.27, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings in eight games this season. Opponents are batting .284 against him.

Anderson is trying to record his fourth quality start of the year.

Anderson is trying for his sixth straight appearance lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.3 frames per start.

Tyler Anderson vs. Red Sox

The opposing Red Sox offense has a collective .263 batting average, and is seventh in the league with 439 total hits and fourth in MLB play with 259 runs scored. They have the seventh-ranked slugging percentage (.434) and are 13th in all of MLB with 58 home runs.

Anderson has thrown four innings, giving up six earned runs on eight hits while striking out two against the Red Sox this season.

