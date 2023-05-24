On Wednesday, Rob Refsnyder (.469 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Anderson. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Angels.

Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson

Tyler Anderson TV Channel: BSW

BSW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Rob Refsnyder At The Plate

Refsnyder is batting .275 with four doubles, a home run and 12 walks.

In 52.0% of his 25 games this season, Refsnyder has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.

He has homered in only one game this year.

Refsnyder has picked up an RBI in 40.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 24.0% of his games.

He has scored at least once 10 times this year (40.0%), including one multi-run game.

Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 .233 AVG .214 .343 OBP .333 .267 SLG .357 1 XBH 2 0 HR 1 5 RBI 7 8/5 K/BB 10/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 13 GP 12 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (50.0%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (8.3%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (41.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (50.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings