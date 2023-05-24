Rob Refsnyder Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Angels - May 24
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Rob Refsnyder (.469 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 71 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Tyler Anderson. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Angels.
Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 24, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Tyler Anderson
- TV Channel: BSW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Discover More About This Game
Rob Refsnyder At The Plate
- Refsnyder is batting .275 with four doubles, a home run and 12 walks.
- In 52.0% of his 25 games this season, Refsnyder has picked up at least one hit. He's also had five multi-hit games.
- He has homered in only one game this year.
- Refsnyder has picked up an RBI in 40.0% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 24.0% of his games.
- He has scored at least once 10 times this year (40.0%), including one multi-run game.
Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|.233
|AVG
|.214
|.343
|OBP
|.333
|.267
|SLG
|.357
|1
|XBH
|2
|0
|HR
|1
|5
|RBI
|7
|8/5
|K/BB
|10/4
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|12
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (50.0%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (8.3%)
|5 (38.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (50.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB.
- The Angels have the 15th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.24).
- The Angels rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (52 total, one per game).
- Anderson makes the start for the Angels, his ninth of the season. He is 1-0 with a 5.27 ERA and 27 strikeouts in 42 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Thursday against the Baltimore Orioles, when he tossed five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
- In eight games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.27, with 5.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .284 against him.
