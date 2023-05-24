Wednesday's contest features the New York Yankees (30-20) and the Baltimore Orioles (31-17) clashing at Yankee Stadium in what is expected to be a tight matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Yankees according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:05 PM ET on May 24.

The Yankees will call on Nestor Cortes Jr. (4-2) versus the Orioles and Tyler Wells (3-1).

Yankees vs. Orioles Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, May 24, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET

Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York How to Watch on TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video

Yankees vs. Orioles Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Yankees 5, Orioles 4.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Orioles

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Yankees Performance Insights

The Yankees have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Yankees' last 10 games.

The Yankees have entered the game as favorites 36 times this season and won 24, or 66.7%, of those games.

This season New York has won 22 of its 29 games, or 75.9%, when favored by at least -135 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Yankees, based on the moneyline, is 57.4%.

New York ranks 11th in the majors with 232 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.65).

