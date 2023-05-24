The New York Yankees (30-20) and the Baltimore Orioles (31-17) will match up on Wednesday, May 24 at Yankee Stadium, with Nestor Cortes Jr. getting the ball for the Yankees and Tyler Wells taking the hill for the Orioles. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

The Orioles are +115 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Yankees (-135). New York is favored on the run line (-1.5). The over/under is 8 runs for this game (with -115 odds to go over and -105 odds to go under).

Yankees vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, May 24, 2023

Wednesday, May 24, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Cortes - NYY (4-2, 5.21 ERA) vs Wells - BAL (3-1, 2.94 ERA)

Yankees vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Yankees have been favored 36 times and won 24, or 66.7%, of those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Yankees have a 22-7 record (winning 75.9% of their games).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees have a 4-1 record over the five games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, New York and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Orioles have come away with 12 wins in the 22 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

The Orioles have a mark of 5-7 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Orioles had a record of 3-2.

Baltimore and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Aaron Judge 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+155) 0.5 (+110) Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+190) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+195) Anthony Rizzo 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (-175) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+180) Kyle Higashioka 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (-120) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+190)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1200 5th 2nd Win AL East +400 - 2nd

