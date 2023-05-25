The Boston Celtics, Al Horford included, face the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Horford tallied 12 points, seven rebounds and four assists in his last game, which ended in a 116-99 win versus the Heat.

In this piece we'll examine Horford's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Al Horford Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 9.8 6.9 Rebounds 5.5 6.2 6.5 Assists 2.5 3.0 2.5 PRA -- 19 15.9 PR 13.5 16 13.4 3PM 1.5 2.3 1.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Al Horford's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Al Horford Insights vs. the Heat

Horford is responsible for attempting 6.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.6 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 11.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.3 per game.

Horford's Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.

Giving up 109.8 points per game, the Heat are the second-ranked squad in the league defensively.

Giving up 41.9 rebounds per game, the Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Heat are 14th in the league, allowing 25.6 per contest.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat are ranked 28th in the NBA, allowing 13.1 makes per contest.

Al Horford vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/23/2023 25 12 7 4 3 1 0 5/21/2023 19 8 1 1 2 0 0 5/19/2023 29 2 4 2 0 2 0 5/17/2023 32 7 6 2 1 0 3 12/2/2022 34 5 6 3 1 0 0 11/30/2022 33 6 6 5 2 0 1 10/21/2022 34 9 5 1 3 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Horford or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.