Celtics vs. Heat Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Eastern Conference Finals Game 5
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Boston Celtics are 8.5-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat at TD Garden on Thursday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 3-1.
Celtics vs. Heat Game Info & Odds
- Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
- Venue: TD Garden
Celtics vs. Heat Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 116 - Heat 108
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Heat
- Pick ATS: Heat (+ 8.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (215)
- The Celtics (44-35-3 ATS) have covered the spread 53.7% of the time, 17.1% more often than the Heat (30-48-4) this season.
- Boston (14-14-1) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 8.5 points or more this season (48.3%) than Miami (1-1) does as an 8.5+-point underdog (50%).
- Boston and its opponents have eclipsed the point total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82). That's more often than Miami and its opponents have (40 out of 82).
- The Celtics have a .716 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (53-21) this season, higher than the .333 winning percentage for the Heat as a moneyline underdog (8-16).
Celtics Performance Insights
- It's been a dominant stretch for Boston, which is scoring 117.9 points per game (fourth-best in NBA) and surrendering 111.4 points per contest (fourth-best).
- The Celtics are averaging 26.7 assists per game, which ranks them seventh in the NBA in 2022-23.
- The Celtics rank top-five this year in three-point shooting, ranking second-best in the league with 16 threes per game. Meanwhile, they rank sixth with a 37.6% shooting percentage from three-point land.
- Of the shots attempted by Boston in 2022-23, 52% of them have been two-pointers (62% of the team's made baskets) and 48% have been three-pointers (38%).
