In Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat square off.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

  • The Celtics are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 48.2% the Heat allow to opponents.
  • Boston is 33-3 when it shoots higher than 48.2% from the field.
  • The Celtics are the seventh best rebounding team in the league, the Heat rank 27th.
  • The Celtics put up 8.1 more points per game (117.9) than the Heat allow (109.8).
  • Boston has a 49-12 record when scoring more than 109.8 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

  • The Celtics average 120.5 points per game at home, compared to 115.4 points per game in away games, a difference of 5.1 points per contest.
  • Boston is giving up 110.5 points per game this year in home games, which is 1.9 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (112.4).
  • At home, the Celtics are draining 0.4 more threes per game (16.2) than in away games (15.8). They also have a better three-point percentage at home (37.9%) compared to on the road (37.4%).

Celtics Injuries

Name Game Status Injury
- - -

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.