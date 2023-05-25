Top Celtics Players to Watch vs. the Heat - Eastern Conference Finals Game 5
The Boston Celtics (57-25) take on the Miami Heat (44-38) at 8:30 PM ET on Thursday at TD Garden. Jayson Tatum of the Celtics and Jimmy Butler of the Heat are two players to watch in this game.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TNT.
How to Watch Celtics vs. Heat
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Arena: TD Garden
- Location: Boston, Massachusetts
Celtics' Last Game
The Heat were beaten by the Celtics on Tuesday, 116-99. Butler scored 29 in a losing effort, while Tatum paced the winning squad with 33 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jayson Tatum
|33
|11
|7
|1
|2
|4
|Jaylen Brown
|17
|4
|4
|2
|0
|1
|Derrick White
|16
|2
|2
|2
|2
|3
Celtics Players to Watch
- Tatum is tops on the Celtics with 30.1 points per game (sixth in league) and 8.8 rebounds, while also averaging 4.6 assists.
- Jaylen Brown puts up 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Derrick White puts up 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest, shooting 46.2% from the field and 38.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Malcolm Brogdon is putting up 14.9 points, 3.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest.
- Marcus Smart averages a team-high 6.3 assists per game. He is also averaging 11.5 points and 3.1 rebounds, shooting 41.5% from the field and 33.6% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jayson Tatum
|27.5
|10.8
|4.8
|1.2
|1.1
|2.6
|Jaylen Brown
|20.4
|5.4
|3.6
|0.7
|0.3
|1.6
|Marcus Smart
|13.3
|4.2
|5.6
|0.9
|0.3
|2
|Al Horford
|6.9
|6.5
|2.5
|1.3
|1.5
|1.6
|Malcolm Brogdon
|12.6
|4.1
|2.6
|0.2
|0.3
|2.4
