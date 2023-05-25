Greg Allen Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Greg Allen returns to action for the New York Yankees against Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore OriolesMay 25 at 7:05 PM ET.
He returns to action for the first time since May 25, when he went 1-for-1 with a triple against the Reds.
Greg Allen Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +350)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Greg Allen At The Plate (2022)
- Allen hit .186 with four doubles, two home runs and 10 walks.
- In 46.2% of his 39 games last season, Allen got a hit. He also had four multi-hit games in 2022.
- Logging a plate appearance in 39 games a season ago, he hit only two dingers.
- Allen drove in a run in eight of 39 games last year (20.5%), but did not have a multi-RBI game.
- He touched home plate in 13 of 39 games last year, with multiple runs in three of those games.
Greg Allen Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|20
|.196
|AVG
|.177
|.286
|OBP
|.235
|.286
|SLG
|.258
|3
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|6
|17/6
|K/BB
|25/4
|4
|SB
|3
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|20
|9 (47.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (45.0%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (10.0%)
|9 (47.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (20.0%)
|1 (5.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (5.0%)
|2 (10.5%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (30.0%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The Orioles pitching staff was 25th in the league last season with a collective 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles had a 3.97 team ERA that ranked 17th among all league pitching staffs.
- Orioles pitchers combined to give up 171 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (14th in the league).
- Gibson (5-3 with a 4.27 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 11th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the right-hander threw seven innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 46th in ERA (4.27), 50th in WHIP (1.356), and 67th in K/9 (6.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
