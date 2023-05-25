Harrison Bader -- with an on-base percentage of .195 in his past 10 games, 104 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the hill, on May 25 at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium

Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson

TV Channel: YES

YES Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Harrison Bader At The Plate

Bader has two triples, five home runs and two walks while batting .274.

Bader has picked up a hit in 70.0% of his 20 games this year, with at least two hits in 20.0% of them.

He has homered in 25.0% of his games this year, and 6.5% of his plate appearances.

Bader has had an RBI in nine games this year (45.0%), including six multi-RBI outings (30.0%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In nine of 20 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 3 .353 AVG .545 .389 OBP .545 .647 SLG 1.273 2 XBH 3 1 HR 2 4 RBI 7 2/1 K/BB 0/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 11 GP 9 7 (63.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (33.3%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (66.7%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings