Kyle Higashioka Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including Kyle Higashioka (hitting .179 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI), take on starter Kyle Gibson and the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium, Thursday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Orioles.
Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Kyle Higashioka At The Plate
- Higashioka is batting .181 with three doubles, three home runs and six walks.
- Higashioka has a base hit in 13 of 23 games played this season (56.5%), but zero multi-hit games.
- Looking at the 23 games he has played this season, he's homered in three of them (13.0%), and in 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Higashioka has an RBI in eight of 23 games this year, with multiple RBI in three of them.
- He has scored a run in seven of 23 games so far this year.
Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|.167
|AVG
|.238
|.194
|OBP
|.333
|.400
|SLG
|.286
|3
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|3
|12/1
|K/BB
|6/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|11
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (18.2%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (45.5%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Orioles pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
- The Orioles have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.10).
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender 61 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 20th in baseball).
- Gibson gets the start for the Orioles, his 11th of the season. He is 5-3 with a 4.27 ERA and 41 strikeouts through 59 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Friday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 46th in ERA (4.27), 50th in WHIP (1.356), and 67th in K/9 (6.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
