The Boston Celtics, Malcolm Brogdon included, will be in action at 8:30 PM on Thursday against the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Brogdon put up two points in his previous game, which ended in a 116-99 win against the Heat.

Now let's examine Brogdon's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Malcolm Brogdon Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 14.9 12.6 Rebounds 2.5 4.2 4.1 Assists 2.5 3.7 2.6 PRA -- 22.8 19.3 PR 12.5 19.1 16.7 3PM 1.5 2 2.4



Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Malcolm Brogdon Insights vs. the Heat

This season, Malcolm Brogdon has made 5.3 field goals per game, which adds up to 10.2% of his team's total makes.

Brogdon is averaging 4.4 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 8.5% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Brogdon's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

The Heat are the second-best defensive team in the NBA, giving up 109.8 points per game.

The Heat give up 41.9 rebounds per contest, ranking sixth in the NBA.

Giving up 25.6 assists per game, the Heat are the 14th-ranked squad in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Heat have given up 13.1 makes per game, 28th in the NBA.

Malcolm Brogdon vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/23/2023 17 2 5 3 0 0 0 5/21/2023 18 0 2 2 0 0 0 5/19/2023 26 13 4 2 1 2 1 5/17/2023 37 19 2 1 2 0 0 12/2/2022 21 6 2 0 1 0 1 11/30/2022 26 21 6 1 5 0 0 10/21/2022 25 7 5 3 1 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.