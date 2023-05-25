The Boston Celtics, Robert Williams III included, will be in action at 8:30 PM on Thursday against the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

In a 116-99 win over the Heat (his previous action) Williams put up seven points and two blocks.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Williams, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Robert Williams III Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 8 7.2 Rebounds 5.5 8.3 4.9 Assists -- 1.4 0.8 PRA -- 17.7 12.9 PR 12.5 16.3 12.1



Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Robert Williams III Insights vs. the Heat

Williams is responsible for taking 2.3% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 4.9 per game.

The Celtics rank 16th in possessions per game with 101.9. His opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest tempos with 99.2 possessions per contest.

Giving up 109.8 points per game, the Heat are the second-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

Giving up 41.9 rebounds per game, the Heat are the sixth-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Heat have conceded 25.6 per game, 14th in the NBA.

Robert Williams III vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/23/2023 22 7 1 0 0 2 0 5/21/2023 13 8 8 0 0 0 0 5/19/2023 23 13 3 1 0 2 1 5/17/2023 26 14 7 0 0 1 0 1/24/2023 31 11 8 0 0 2 0

