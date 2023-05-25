Willie Calhoun -- .148 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the mound, on May 25 at 7:05 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Orioles.

Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
  • TV Channel: YES
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Willie Calhoun At The Plate

  • Calhoun is hitting .213 with two doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.
  • Calhoun has gotten a hit in 14 of 27 games this season (51.9%), with multiple hits on three occasions (11.1%).
  • In 11.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Calhoun has driven in a run in six games this season (22.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in eight games this season (29.6%), but has had no multi-run games.

Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 9
.167 AVG .300
.259 OBP .333
.417 SLG .333
2 XBH 1
2 HR 0
3 RBI 3
5/3 K/BB 4/2
0 SB 0
Home Away
14 GP 13
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (76.9%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (30.8%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

Orioles Pitching Rankings

  • The Orioles pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Orioles have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.10).
  • The Orioles rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (61 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Gibson (5-3 with a 4.27 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 11th of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Friday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
  • Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old ranks 46th in ERA (4.27), 50th in WHIP (1.356), and 67th in K/9 (6.3).
