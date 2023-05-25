Willie Calhoun Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Orioles - May 25
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Willie Calhoun -- .148 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Gibson on the mound, on May 25 at 7:05 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous appearance against the Orioles.
Willie Calhoun Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Thursday, May 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Gibson
- TV Channel: YES
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Willie Calhoun At The Plate
- Calhoun is hitting .213 with two doubles, three home runs and 10 walks.
- Calhoun has gotten a hit in 14 of 27 games this season (51.9%), with multiple hits on three occasions (11.1%).
- In 11.1% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Calhoun has driven in a run in six games this season (22.2%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored in eight games this season (29.6%), but has had no multi-run games.
Willie Calhoun Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|9
|.167
|AVG
|.300
|.259
|OBP
|.333
|.417
|SLG
|.333
|2
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|3
|5/3
|K/BB
|4/2
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|14
|GP
|13
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|10 (76.9%)
|1 (7.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (15.4%)
|4 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|4 (30.8%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (7.7%)
|2 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (30.8%)
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is sixth in MLB with a collective 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the 14th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.10).
- The Orioles rank 20th in baseball in home runs allowed (61 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gibson (5-3 with a 4.27 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 59 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 11th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Friday, the right-hander tossed seven innings against the Toronto Blue Jays, giving up one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old ranks 46th in ERA (4.27), 50th in WHIP (1.356), and 67th in K/9 (6.3).
