Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees take the field against Adley Rutschman and the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday at 7:05 PM ET, in the final of a three-game series at Yankee Stadium.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Yankees vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees are fourth-best in MLB play with 78 total home runs.

New York is 11th in MLB, slugging .422.

The Yankees rank 22nd in MLB with a .237 batting average.

New York ranks 11th in runs scored with 238 (4.7 per game).

The Yankees rank 22nd in MLB with a .310 on-base percentage.

The Yankees' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 15th in MLB.

The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by New York's pitching staff ranks 10th in MLB.

New York has a 3.74 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Yankees combine for the No. 8-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.239).

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Clarke Schmidt makes the start for the Yankees, his 11th of the season. He is 2-4 with a 6.00 ERA and 54 strikeouts in 45 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Friday, the righty went five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

Schmidt is trying to record his second quality start of the season.

Schmidt has pitched five or more innings in a game four times this year entering this matchup.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 5/19/2023 Reds W 6-2 Away Clarke Schmidt Ben Lively 5/20/2023 Reds W 7-4 Away Jhony Brito Luke Weaver 5/21/2023 Reds W 4-1 Away Luis Severino Hunter Greene 5/23/2023 Orioles W 6-5 Home Gerrit Cole Kyle Bradish 5/24/2023 Orioles L 9-6 Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Tyler Wells 5/25/2023 Orioles - Home Clarke Schmidt Kyle Gibson 5/26/2023 Padres - Home Luis Severino Joe Musgrove 5/27/2023 Padres - Home Domingo Germán Michael Wacha 5/28/2023 Padres - Home Gerrit Cole Yu Darvish 5/29/2023 Mariners - Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Bryce Miller 5/30/2023 Mariners - Away Clarke Schmidt Logan Gilbert

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.