Clarke Schmidt will take the mound for the New York Yankees (30-21) on Thursday, May 25 versus the Baltimore Orioles (32-17), who will counter with Kyle Gibson. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees are -135 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Orioles (+110). New York is the run-line favorite (-1.5). The over/under is 9 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds to go under).

Yankees vs. Orioles Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, May 25, 2023

Thursday, May 25, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: YES

YES Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Probable Pitchers: Schmidt - NYY (2-4, 6.00 ERA) vs Gibson - BAL (5-3, 4.27 ERA)

Yankees vs. Orioles Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Orioles Betting Trends and Insights

The Yankees have been favorites in 37 games this season and won 24 (64.9%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Yankees have a 22-8 record (winning 73.3% of their games).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for New York.

The Yankees went 4-2 across the six games they were favored on the moneyline in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, New York and its opponents combined to go over the total six times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Orioles have come away with 13 wins in the 23 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Orioles have come away with a win seven times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +110 or worse on the moneyline.

In six games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Orioles have a record of 4-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Baltimore and its opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

Yankees vs. Orioles Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Harrison Bader 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+700) 0.5 (+175) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+900) 0.5 (+170) Aaron Judge 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+130) Gleyber Torres 1.5 (+175) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+190) Kyle Higashioka 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+190)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1200 5th 2nd Win AL East +425 - 2nd

