Top Player Prop Bets for Yankees vs. Orioles on May 25, 2023
Player prop bet options for Gleyber Torres, Cedric Mullins and others are listed when the New York Yankees host the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium on Thursday (at 7:05 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with DraftKings!
Yankees vs. Orioles Game Info
- When: Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 7:05 PM ET
- Where: Yankee Stadium in The Bronx, New York
- How to Watch on TV: YES
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
MLB Props Today: New York Yankees
Clarke Schmidt Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -115)
Schmidt Stats
- Clarke Schmidt (2-4) will take to the mound for the Yankees and make his 11th start of the season.
- In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in one of them.
- In 10 starts, Schmidt has pitched through or past the fifth inning four times. He has a season average of 4.5 frames per outing.
Schmidt Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|at Reds
|May. 19
|5.0
|5
|2
|2
|6
|2
|vs. Rays
|May. 14
|4.2
|6
|7
|7
|5
|3
|vs. Athletics
|May. 9
|6.0
|5
|2
|2
|7
|2
|vs. Guardians
|May. 3
|4.1
|6
|2
|0
|4
|2
|at Rangers
|Apr. 28
|5.0
|10
|5
|5
|8
|1
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Clarke Schmidt's player props with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Gleyber Torres Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)
Torres Stats
- Torres has put up 48 hits with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks. He has driven in 25 runs with five stolen bases.
- He's slashed .264/.351/.467 on the season.
- Torres will look for his fifth straight game with a hit in this contest. During his last five outings he is hitting .350 with three home runs, two walks and four RBI.
Torres Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Orioles
|May. 24
|2-for-4
|2
|2
|3
|8
|0
|vs. Orioles
|May. 23
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Reds
|May. 21
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Reds
|May. 20
|2-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Reds
|May. 19
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Aaron Judge Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -278)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +230)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Judge Stats
- Aaron Judge has collected 42 hits with eight doubles, 14 home runs and 29 walks. He has driven in 33 runs with three stolen bases.
- He has a slash line of .294/.406/.643 so far this year.
Judge Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Orioles
|May. 24
|0-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Orioles
|May. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Reds
|May. 20
|4-for-4
|1
|0
|3
|5
|0
|at Reds
|May. 19
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Blue Jays
|May. 18
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|2
|6
|0
Bet on player props for Gleyber Torres, Aaron Judge or other Yankees players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles
Cedric Mullins Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)
Mullins Stats
- Mullins has recorded 50 hits with 12 doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 24 walks. He has driven in 39 runs with 13 stolen bases.
- He has a .275/.359/.505 slash line on the season.
Mullins Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Yankees
|May. 24
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Yankees
|May. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Blue Jays
|May. 21
|5-for-6
|1
|0
|3
|7
|1
|at Blue Jays
|May. 20
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|4
|0
|at Blue Jays
|May. 19
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
Adley Rutschman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
Rutschman Stats
- Adley Rutschman has 48 hits with seven doubles, seven home runs, 40 walks and 25 RBI.
- He's slashed .270/.400/.427 on the year.
- Rutschman has picked up at least one hit in two straight games. In his last five games he is batting .150 with six walks and an RBI.
Rutschman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|at Yankees
|May. 24
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|at Yankees
|May. 23
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Blue Jays
|May. 21
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Blue Jays
|May. 20
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at Blue Jays
|May. 19
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Cedric Mullins, Adley Rutschman or other Orioles players with DraftKings Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.