Aaron Judge Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Padres - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including Aaron Judge (.361 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Aaron Judge Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Explore More About This Game
Aaron Judge At The Plate
- Judge has 42 hits and an OBP of .402, both of which rank first among New York hitters this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks 35th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and first in slugging.
- In 63.4% of his 41 games this season, Judge has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 10 multi-hit games.
- In 26.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 7.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Judge has picked up an RBI in 43.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 24.4% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in four contests.
- He has scored in 26 games this year (63.4%), including multiple runs in six games.
Aaron Judge Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|10
|.250
|AVG
|.314
|.351
|OBP
|.390
|.469
|SLG
|.600
|6
|XBH
|6
|4
|HR
|2
|10
|RBI
|6
|25/11
|K/BB
|11/5
|1
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|16
|14 (56.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|12 (75.0%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (37.5%)
|16 (64.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|10 (62.5%)
|6 (24.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|5 (31.3%)
|10 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|8 (50.0%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 21st in the league.
- The Padres' 3.98 team ERA ranks 10th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 12th in baseball in home runs given up (55 total, 1.1 per game).
- Musgrove (1-2 with a 6.75 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander threw five innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.75, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .287 against him.
