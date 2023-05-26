Alex Verdugo Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo (.194 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Alex Verdugo At The Plate
- Verdugo leads Boston in slugging percentage (.455) thanks to 21 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 39th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 67th in slugging.
- Verdugo has picked up a hit in 35 of 47 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.
- In five games this season, he has hit a home run (10.6%, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Verdugo has driven home a run in 14 games this year (29.8%), including more than one RBI in 8.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
- He has scored in 30 of 47 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|19
|GP
|17
|.359
|AVG
|.250
|.432
|OBP
|.320
|.603
|SLG
|.382
|10
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|6
|10/8
|K/BB
|10/6
|2
|SB
|1
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|22
|21 (84.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|14 (63.6%)
|11 (44.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (18.2%)
|18 (72.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|12 (54.5%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.5%)
|8 (32.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (27.3%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.53).
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (59 total, 1.2 per game).
- Pfaadt makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.65 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 24-year-old has a 7.65 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .291 to opposing hitters.
