The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo (.194 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Brandon Pfaadt and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

  • Verdugo leads Boston in slugging percentage (.455) thanks to 21 extra-base hits.
  • Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 39th in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 67th in slugging.
  • Verdugo has picked up a hit in 35 of 47 games this season, with multiple hits 15 times.
  • In five games this season, he has hit a home run (10.6%, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish).
  • Verdugo has driven home a run in 14 games this year (29.8%), including more than one RBI in 8.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..
  • He has scored in 30 of 47 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 17
.359 AVG .250
.432 OBP .320
.603 SLG .382
10 XBH 7
4 HR 1
12 RBI 6
10/8 K/BB 10/6
2 SB 1
Home Away
25 GP 22
21 (84.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 14 (63.6%)
11 (44.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (18.2%)
18 (72.0%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (54.5%)
4 (16.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (4.5%)
8 (32.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (27.3%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.53).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (59 total, 1.2 per game).
  • Pfaadt makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.65 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent outing on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the right-hander went 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
  • The 24-year-old has a 7.65 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings in four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .291 to opposing hitters.
