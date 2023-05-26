Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Padres - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gleyber Torres -- with a slugging percentage of .524 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the hill, on May 26 at 7:05 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gleyber Torres? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres has eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks while batting .263.
- Torres will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .381 with three homers during his last games.
- Torres has picked up a hit in 70.0% of his 50 games this year, with more than one hit in 26.0% of those games.
- In eight games this year, he has gone deep (16.0%, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish).
- In 15 games this year (30.0%), Torres has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (16.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 50.0% of his games this year (25 of 50), he has scored, and in six of those games (12.0%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|14
|.253
|AVG
|.264
|.344
|OBP
|.350
|.456
|SLG
|.491
|8
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|5
|13/12
|K/BB
|7/7
|5
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|21
|19 (65.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (76.2%)
|7 (24.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (28.6%)
|11 (37.9%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (66.7%)
|5 (17.2%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (14.3%)
|9 (31.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (28.6%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Padres rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (55 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Padres are sending Musgrove (1-2) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 6.75 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last appeared on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw five innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.75, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .287 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.