Gleyber Torres -- with a slugging percentage of .524 in his past 10 games, including three home runs -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the San Diego Padres, with Joe Musgrove on the hill, on May 26 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Orioles.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove

Joe Musgrove TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gleyber Torres? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres has eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks while batting .263.

Torres will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .381 with three homers during his last games.

Torres has picked up a hit in 70.0% of his 50 games this year, with more than one hit in 26.0% of those games.

In eight games this year, he has gone deep (16.0%, and 4.2% of his trips to the dish).

In 15 games this year (30.0%), Torres has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (16.0%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 50.0% of his games this year (25 of 50), he has scored, and in six of those games (12.0%) he has scored more than once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 14 .253 AVG .264 .344 OBP .350 .456 SLG .491 8 XBH 7 4 HR 2 12 RBI 5 13/12 K/BB 7/7 5 SB 0 Home Away 29 GP 21 19 (65.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (76.2%) 7 (24.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (28.6%) 11 (37.9%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (66.7%) 5 (17.2%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (14.3%) 9 (31.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (28.6%)

Padres Pitching Rankings