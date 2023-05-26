Harrison Bader Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Padres - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees and Harrison Bader (.342 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Orioles.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Joe Musgrove
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Looking to place a prop bet on Harrison Bader? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Harrison Bader At The Plate
- Bader has two triples, five home runs and three walks while hitting .263.
- Bader has reached base via a hit in 14 games this year (of 21 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- In 23.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Bader has driven in a run in nine games this year (42.9%), including six games with more than one RBI (28.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In nine of 21 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|3
|.353
|AVG
|.545
|.389
|OBP
|.545
|.647
|SLG
|1.273
|2
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|7
|2/1
|K/BB
|0/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|9
|7 (58.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (77.8%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (33.3%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (66.7%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 21st in MLB.
- The Padres have a 3.98 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 12th in baseball in home runs allowed (55 total, 1.1 per game).
- Musgrove (1-2 with a 6.75 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Padres, his sixth of the season.
- In his most recent outing on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty tossed five innings, allowing four earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 30-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.75, with 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are batting .287 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.