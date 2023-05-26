The New York Yankees and Harrison Bader (.342 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including two homers), take on starter Joe Musgrove and the San Diego Padres at Yankee Stadium, Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Stadium: Yankee Stadium

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Harrison Bader At The Plate

Bader has two triples, five home runs and three walks while hitting .263.

Bader has reached base via a hit in 14 games this year (of 21 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.

In 23.8% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.

Bader has driven in a run in nine games this year (42.9%), including six games with more than one RBI (28.6%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In nine of 21 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 3 .353 AVG .545 .389 OBP .545 .647 SLG 1.273 2 XBH 3 1 HR 2 4 RBI 7 2/1 K/BB 0/0 0 SB 0 Home Away 12 GP 9 7 (58.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (33.3%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (66.7%)

