On Friday, Jarren Duran (batting .167 in his past 10 games) and the Boston Red Sox face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Pfaadt. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Jarren Duran At The Plate

  • Duran is batting .300 with 13 doubles, three home runs and nine walks.
  • In 22 of 34 games this year (64.7%) Duran has picked up a hit, and in 11 of those games he had more than one (32.4%).
  • He has hit a home run in three games this year (8.8%), homering in 2.3% of his chances at the plate.
  • Duran has had an RBI in 12 games this season (35.3%), including four multi-RBI outings (11.8%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored at least once 11 times this season (32.4%), including four games with multiple runs (11.8%).

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 11
.421 AVG .325
.467 OBP .372
.737 SLG .475
10 XBH 4
1 HR 1
8 RBI 6
9/4 K/BB 13/2
3 SB 3
Home Away
17 GP 17
14 (82.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (47.1%)
6 (35.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (29.4%)
6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (29.4%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%)
9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (17.6%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (59 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Diamondbacks are sending Pfaadt (0-1) to the mound to make his fifth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.65 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last appeared on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 24-year-old has an ERA of 7.65, with 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in four games this season. Opponents have a .291 batting average against him.
