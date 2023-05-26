Raimel Tapia -- 1-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Brandon Pfaadt on the hill, on May 26 at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Angels.

Raimel Tapia Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
  • TV Channel: BSAZ
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Raimel Tapia At The Plate

  • Tapia has three doubles, a home run and eight walks while batting .265.
  • Tapia has gotten a hit in 16 of 28 games this year (57.1%), with multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in one of 28 games, and in 1.3% of his plate appearances.
  • Tapia has driven in a run in six games this season (21.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In eight games this year (28.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Raimel Tapia Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
9 GP 9
.240 AVG .261
.367 OBP .292
.320 SLG .435
2 XBH 2
0 HR 1
2 RBI 4
8/5 K/BB 4/1
2 SB 1
15 GP 13
7 (46.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 9 (69.2%)
1 (6.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%)
5 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%)
3 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in the league.
  • The Diamondbacks have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.53).
  • Diamondbacks pitchers combine to give up 59 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 16th in baseball).
  • The Diamondbacks will send Pfaadt (0-1) out for his fifth start of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.65 ERA and 14 strikeouts in 20 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty last pitched on Saturday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up six hits.
  • The 24-year-old has put together a 7.65 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings across four games this season, while allowing a batting average of .291 to his opponents.
