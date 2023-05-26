Rafael Devers and Corbin Carroll will be among the star attractions when the Boston Red Sox play the Arizona Diamondbacks on Friday at 9:40 PM ET, at Chase Field.

The favored Red Sox have -150 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Diamondbacks, who are listed at +125. The matchup's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Odds & Info

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Red Sox -150 +125 8.5 -115 -105 - - -

Red Sox Recent Betting Performance

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and have gone 1-2 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Red Sox and their opponents are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Red Sox's last 10 games.

Red Sox Betting Records & Stats

The Red Sox are 10-8 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 55.6% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter, Boston has gone 1-3 (25%).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Red Sox have an implied win probability of 60%.

In the 49 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Boston, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 30 times (30-18-1).

The Red Sox have not had a spread set for a matchup this season.

Red Sox Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 15-11 11-13 11-7 15-16 14-17 12-6

