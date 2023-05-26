On Friday, May 26 at 9:40 PM ET, the Boston Red Sox (26-24) visit the Arizona Diamondbacks (29-21) at Chase Field. Chris Sale will get the nod for the Red Sox, while Brandon Pfaadt will take the hill for the Diamondbacks.

The Diamondbacks are listed as +125 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Red Sox (-150). The matchup's total is set at 8.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: BSAZ

BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Chase Field

Chase Field Probable Pitchers: Sale - BOS (4-2, 5.01 ERA) vs Pfaadt - ARI (0-1, 7.65 ERA)

Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have been favorites in 18 games this season and won 10 (55.6%) of those contests.

The Red Sox have gone 1-3 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -150 or shorter (25% winning percentage).

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Boston has a 60% chance to win.

The Red Sox played as the moneyline favorite for three of their last 10 games, and they went 1-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over four times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Diamondbacks have come away with 17 wins in the 29 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.

This season, the Diamondbacks have come away with a win eight times in 14 chances when named as an underdog of at least +125 or longer on the moneyline.

The Diamondbacks have played as underdogs four times over their past 10 games and won each of those contests.

Arizona and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Justin Turner 1.5 (+200) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+140) Kiké Hernández 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+150) Rafael Devers 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+290) 0.5 (+105) Alex Verdugo 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+185) Jarren Duran 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+575) 0.5 (+150)

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +5000 17th 5th Win AL East +2500 - 5th

