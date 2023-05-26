On Friday, Rob Refsnyder (.531 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 122 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the Arizona Diamondbacks, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Pfaadt. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Angels.

Rob Refsnyder Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt

Brandon Pfaadt TV Channel: BSAZ

BSAZ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Rob Refsnyder At The Plate

Refsnyder is hitting .288 with four doubles, a home run and 13 walks.

Refsnyder has recorded a hit in 14 of 26 games this year (53.8%), including six multi-hit games (23.1%).

He has gone deep in only one game this year.

In 42.3% of his games this season, Refsnyder has driven in at least one run. In six of those games (23.1%) he recorded more than one RBI.

He has scored at least once 10 times this year (38.5%), including one multi-run game.

Rob Refsnyder Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 10 .233 AVG .214 .343 OBP .333 .267 SLG .357 1 XBH 2 0 HR 1 5 RBI 7 8/5 K/BB 10/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 13 GP 13 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (53.8%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (7.7%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 7 (53.8%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings