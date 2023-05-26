Triston Casas Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks - May 26
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Red Sox and Triston Casas (.296 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), battle starter Brandon Pfaadt and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Friday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Angels.
Triston Casas Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Friday, May 26, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Brandon Pfaadt
- TV Channel: BSAZ
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
Triston Casas At The Plate
- Casas has four doubles, six home runs and 25 walks while batting .180.
- Casas has gotten a hit in 19 of 42 games this year (45.2%), with multiple hits on three occasions (7.1%).
- He has hit a long ball in 14.3% of his games this year, and 3.9% of his chances at the plate.
- In 23.8% of his games this season, Casas has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.9%.
- In 17 games this season (40.5%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Triston Casas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|16
|GP
|15
|.189
|AVG
|.136
|.323
|OBP
|.296
|.283
|SLG
|.432
|3
|XBH
|5
|1
|HR
|4
|7
|RBI
|7
|19/11
|K/BB
|13/10
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|20
|12 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (35.0%)
|2 (9.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (5.0%)
|10 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|7 (35.0%)
|2 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|4 (20.0%)
|5 (22.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (25.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in MLB.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.53 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (59 total, 1.2 per game).
- Pfaadt makes the start for the Diamondbacks, his fifth of the season. He is 0-1 with a 7.65 ERA and 14 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the righty went 5 1/3 innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates, giving up three earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- In four games this season, the 24-year-old has amassed a 7.65 ERA and 6.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .291 to opposing batters.
