Rougned Odor and the San Diego Padres meet Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, in the first game of a three-game series.

Yankees vs. Padres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, May 26, 2023

Friday, May 26, 2023

7:05 PM ET

The Bronx, New York

Yankee Stadium

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees rank fourth in Major League Baseball with 78 home runs.

New York is 12th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .418 this season.

The Yankees' .235 batting average ranks 23rd in the league this season.

New York ranks 11th in the majors with 239 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees have an OBP of .309 this season, which ranks 23rd in MLB.

The Yankees rank 12th in strikeouts per game (8.3) among MLB offenses.

New York strikes out 9.1 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 10th-best in MLB.

New York has pitched to a 3.72 ERA this season, which ranks sixth in baseball.

The Yankees have a combined 1.239 WHIP as a pitching staff, ninth-lowest in MLB.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

Randy Vasquez will make his first start of the season for the Yankees.

The 24-year-old right-hander will make his MLB debut.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 5/20/2023 Reds W 7-4 Away Jhony Brito Luke Weaver 5/21/2023 Reds W 4-1 Away Luis Severino Hunter Greene 5/23/2023 Orioles W 6-5 Home Gerrit Cole Kyle Bradish 5/24/2023 Orioles L 9-6 Home Nestor Cortes Jr. Tyler Wells 5/25/2023 Orioles L 3-1 Home Clarke Schmidt Kyle Gibson 5/26/2023 Padres - Home Randy Vasquez Joe Musgrove 5/27/2023 Padres - Home Luis Severino Michael Wacha 5/28/2023 Padres - Home Gerrit Cole Yu Darvish 5/29/2023 Mariners - Away Domingo Germán Bryce Miller 5/30/2023 Mariners - Away Nestor Cortes Jr. Logan Gilbert 5/31/2023 Mariners - Away Clarke Schmidt George Kirby

