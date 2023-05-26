Rougned Odor brings a two-game homer streak into the San Diego Padres' (23-27) game against the New York Yankees (30-22) at 7:05 PM ET on Friday, at Yankee Stadium.

The Padres will give the nod to Joe Musgrove (1-2, 6.75 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 2 on the season, and the Yankees will counter with Randy Vasquez.

Yankees vs. Padres Pitcher Matchup Info

  • Date: Friday, May 26, 2023
  • Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • TV: Apple TV+
  • Location: The Bronx, New York
  • Venue: Yankee Stadium
  • Location: The Bronx, New York
  • Probable Pitchers: Musgrove - SD (1-2, 6.75 ERA) vs Vasquez - NYY (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Randy Vasquez

  • Vasquez makes his first start of the season for the Yankees.
  • The 24-year-old right-hander is pitching in his MLB debut.

Padres Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Musgrove

  • The Padres' Musgrove (1-2) will make his sixth start of the season.
  • The right-hander gave up four earned runs in five innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Boston Red Sox.
  • The 30-year-old has pitched in five games this season with an ERA of 6.75, a 2.78 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.583.
  • None of Musgrove's five starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.
  • Musgrove will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

