Anthony Rizzo Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Padres - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Anthony Rizzo -- with an on-base percentage of .311 in his past 10 games, 67 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the mound, on May 27 at 1:05 PM ET.
In his last game, he had two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) against the Padres.
Anthony Rizzo Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Anthony Rizzo?
Anthony Rizzo At The Plate
- Rizzo leads New York with a slugging percentage of .513, fueled by 19 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 10th, his on-base percentage ranks 20th, and he is 28th in the league in slugging.
- Rizzo has had a hit in 40 of 51 games this season (78.4%), including multiple hits 16 times (31.4%).
- He has homered in 17.6% of his games in 2023, and 5% of his trips to the plate.
- Rizzo has an RBI in 21 of 51 games this season, with multiple RBI in eight of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 24 games this season (47.1%), including six multi-run games (11.8%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy?
Anthony Rizzo Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|21
|GP
|16
|.368
|AVG
|.222
|.449
|OBP
|.310
|.605
|SLG
|.302
|8
|XBH
|3
|5
|HR
|1
|12
|RBI
|5
|14/9
|K/BB
|19/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|22
|25 (86.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|15 (68.2%)
|11 (37.9%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|5 (22.7%)
|15 (51.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|9 (40.9%)
|6 (20.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (13.6%)
|15 (51.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (27.3%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Padres have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.92).
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 55 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
- Wacha makes the start for the Padres, his 10th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 3.58 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander went six scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox while surrendering five hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.58, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents have a .230 batting average against him.
