The Boston Celtics are 3-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Saturday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 3-2.

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023

8:30 PM ET

Miami, Florida

FTX Arena

Celtics vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Celtics 113 - Heat 111

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 3)

Heat (+ 3) Pick OU: Over (210)



The Celtics have covered the spread more often than the Heat this year, recording an ATS record of 44-35-3, compared to the 30-48-4 mark of the Heat.

When the spread is set as 3 or more this season, Boston (30-31-2) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (47.6%) than Miami (7-9) does as the underdog (43.8%).

When it comes to topping the over/under in 2022-23, Miami and its opponents don't do it as often (48.8% of the time) as Boston and its opponents (52.4%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Celtics are 53-21, a better mark than the Heat have put up (8-16) as moneyline underdogs.

Celtics Performance Insights

Boston has been thriving on both offense and defense this year, ranking fourth-best in the NBA in points per game (117.9) and fourth-best in points allowed per game (111.4).

The Celtics rank seventh in the NBA with 26.7 assists per contest.

The Celtics sport a 37.6% three-point percentage this season (sixth-ranked in NBA), but they've really thrived by making 16 treys per game (second-best).

In terms of shot breakdown, Boston has taken 52% two-pointers (accounting for 62% of the team's baskets) and 48% three-pointers (38%).

