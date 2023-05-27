Celtics vs. Heat Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Eastern Conference Finals Game 6
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 2:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Celtics are 3-point favorites heading into a decisive Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat at FTX Arena on Saturday, starting at 8:30 PM ET on TNT. The Heat lead the series 3-2.
Celtics vs. Heat Game Info & Odds
- Date: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: Miami, Florida
- Venue: FTX Arena
Celtics vs. Heat Score Prediction
- Prediction: Celtics 113 - Heat 111
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
|Celtics Championship Futures
|Celtics vs Heat Player Props
|Celtics vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Celtics vs Heat
Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Heat
- Pick ATS: Heat (+ 3)
- Pick OU:
Over (210)
- The Celtics have covered the spread more often than the Heat this year, recording an ATS record of 44-35-3, compared to the 30-48-4 mark of the Heat.
- When the spread is set as 3 or more this season, Boston (30-31-2) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (47.6%) than Miami (7-9) does as the underdog (43.8%).
- When it comes to topping the over/under in 2022-23, Miami and its opponents don't do it as often (48.8% of the time) as Boston and its opponents (52.4%).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Celtics are 53-21, a better mark than the Heat have put up (8-16) as moneyline underdogs.
Celtics Performance Insights
- Boston has been thriving on both offense and defense this year, ranking fourth-best in the NBA in points per game (117.9) and fourth-best in points allowed per game (111.4).
- The Celtics rank seventh in the NBA with 26.7 assists per contest.
- The Celtics sport a 37.6% three-point percentage this season (sixth-ranked in NBA), but they've really thrived by making 16 treys per game (second-best).
- In terms of shot breakdown, Boston has taken 52% two-pointers (accounting for 62% of the team's baskets) and 48% three-pointers (38%).
