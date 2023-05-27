How to Watch the Celtics vs. Heat: Streaming & TV Channel Info for Eastern Conference Finals Game 6
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 2:31 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
In Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat meet.
Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Celtics vs. Heat Game Info
- When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida
- TV: TNT
- Catch NBA games all season long with Fubo
Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
|Celtics Championship Futures
|Celtics vs Heat Player Props
|Celtics vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|Celtics vs Heat Odds/Over/Under
|Celtics vs Heat Prediction
|Celtics vs Heat Players to Watch
Celtics Stats Insights
- The Celtics are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 48.2% the Heat allow to opponents.
- Boston is 33-3 when it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.
- The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at seventh.
- The 117.9 points per game the Celtics score are 8.1 more points than the Heat give up (109.8).
- Boston has a 49-12 record when putting up more than 109.8 points.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- At home, the Celtics are posting 5.1 more points per game (120.5) than they are away from home (115.4).
- Boston gives up 110.5 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 112.4 away from home.
- In home games, the Celtics are sinking 0.4 more three-pointers per game (16.2) than when playing on the road (15.8). They also own a higher three-point percentage at home (37.9%) compared to when playing on the road (37.4%).
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Malcolm Brogdon
|Questionable
|Forearm
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.