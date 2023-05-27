In Game 6 of the Eastern Conference Finals, the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat meet.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Celtics vs. Heat Game Info

When: Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET

Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET Where: FTX Arena in Miami, Florida

FTX Arena in Miami, Florida TV: TNT

TNT Catch NBA games all season long with Fubo

Watch the NBA and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial with Fubo.

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics are shooting 47.5% from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points lower than the 48.2% the Heat allow to opponents.

Boston is 33-3 when it shoots better than 48.2% from the field.

The Heat are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at seventh.

The 117.9 points per game the Celtics score are 8.1 more points than the Heat give up (109.8).

Boston has a 49-12 record when putting up more than 109.8 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

At home, the Celtics are posting 5.1 more points per game (120.5) than they are away from home (115.4).

Boston gives up 110.5 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 112.4 away from home.

In home games, the Celtics are sinking 0.4 more three-pointers per game (16.2) than when playing on the road (15.8). They also own a higher three-point percentage at home (37.9%) compared to when playing on the road (37.4%).

Celtics Injuries