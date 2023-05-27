FTX Arena is where the Boston Celtics (57-25) and Miami Heat (44-38) will go head to head on Saturday at 8:30 PM ET. Jaylen Brown and Bam Adebayo are players to watch for the Celtics and Heat, respectively.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch Celtics vs. Heat

Game Day: Saturday, May 27

Saturday, May 27 Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Arena: FTX Arena

FTX Arena Location: Miami, Florida

Celtics' Last Game

The Heat were beaten by the Celtics on Thursday, 110-97. Duncan Robinson scored 18 in a losing effort, while Derrick White paced the winning team with 24 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Derrick White 24 3 1 2 0 6 Marcus Smart 23 3 2 5 0 4 Jaylen Brown 21 2 2 3 0 3

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Celtics Players to Watch

Tatum is tops on the Celtics with 30.1 points per game (sixth in league) and 8.8 rebounds, while also posting 4.6 assists.

Brown posts 26.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

White averages 12.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists per contest. At the other end, he averages 0.7 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Malcolm Brogdon is averaging 14.9 points, 3.7 assists and 4.2 rebounds per contest.

Marcus Smart is tops on the Celtics at 6.3 assists per game, while also posting 3.1 rebounds and 11.5 points.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jayson Tatum 28.9 10.9 5.6 1.4 1 2.7 Jaylen Brown 20 5.3 3.4 0.8 0.3 1.6 Marcus Smart 14.1 4 5.6 1.4 0.2 2.3 Al Horford 7 6.9 2.8 1.3 1.4 1.5 Derrick White 11.5 2.7 1 0.7 0.9 2.6

