Derrick White NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Celtics vs. Heat - May 27
Derrick White could make a big impact for the Boston Celtics at 8:30 PM on Saturday against the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
With prop bets in place for White, let's dive into some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.
Derrick White Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|13.5
|12.4
|11.5
|Rebounds
|3.5
|3.6
|2.7
|Assists
|2.5
|3.9
|1.0
|PRA
|19.5
|19.9
|15.2
|PR
|17.5
|16
|14.2
|3PM
|2.5
|1.8
|2.6
Derrick White Insights vs. the Heat
- This season, he's put up 10.4% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 9.2 per contest.
- He's taken 4.8 threes per game, or 11.2% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.
- White's Celtics average 101.9 possessions per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams, while the Heat are one of the league's slowest with 99.2 possessions per contest.
- Conceding 109.8 points per game, the Heat are the second-ranked team in the NBA defensively.
- The Heat concede 41.9 rebounds per game, ranking sixth in the NBA.
- The Heat give up 25.6 assists per game, 14th-ranked in the league.
- Allowing 13.1 made 3-pointers per game, the Heat are the 28th-ranked team in the league.
Derrick White vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/25/2023
|37
|24
|3
|1
|6
|0
|2
|5/23/2023
|27
|16
|2
|2
|3
|2
|2
|5/21/2023
|26
|9
|4
|2
|3
|2
|1
|5/19/2023
|23
|11
|1
|1
|3
|2
|0
|5/17/2023
|21
|11
|2
|1
|3
|0
|1
|1/24/2023
|34
|23
|3
|6
|2
|1
|2
|12/2/2022
|28
|13
|4
|3
|2
|0
|1
|11/30/2022
|25
|15
|1
|5
|3
|0
|1
|10/21/2022
|25
|10
|7
|1
|2
|3
|0
