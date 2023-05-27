DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Padres - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
DJ LeMahieu -- with a slugging percentage of .211 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the New York Yankees against the San Diego Padres, with Michael Wacha on the hill, on May 27 at 1:05 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Padres.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu has eight doubles, a triple, five home runs and 15 walks while batting .250.
- In 69.6% of his 46 games this season, LeMahieu has picked up at least one hit. He's also had nine multi-hit games.
- He has hit a home run in 10.9% of his games in 2023, and 2.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 34.8% of his games this year, LeMahieu has tallied at least one RBI. In three of those games (6.5%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- In 34.8% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had four games with multiple runs (8.7%).
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|18
|GP
|15
|.303
|AVG
|.245
|.370
|OBP
|.317
|.576
|SLG
|.358
|9
|XBH
|4
|4
|HR
|1
|13
|RBI
|5
|21/5
|K/BB
|14/6
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|21
|21 (84.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|11 (52.4%)
|5 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (19.0%)
|10 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (28.6%)
|4 (16.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (4.8%)
|11 (44.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (23.8%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Padres have the 10th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.92).
- Padres pitchers combine to allow 55 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Wacha (5-1 with a 3.58 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his 10th of the season.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander went six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- In nine games this season, the 31-year-old has put up a 3.58 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .230 to opposing hitters.
