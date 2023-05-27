The New York Yankees, including Gleyber Torres and his .524 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Padres.

Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:05 PM ET

1:05 PM ET Stadium: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Padres Starter: Michael Wacha

Michael Wacha TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)

Looking to place a prop bet on Gleyber Torres? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Gleyber Torres At The Plate

Torres is batting .263 with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks.

Torres will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 with three homers over the course of his last games.

Torres has gotten at least one hit in 70.6% of his games this season (36 of 51), with multiple hits 13 times (25.5%).

Looking at the 51 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in eight of them (15.7%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.

Torres has driven in a run in 15 games this season (29.4%), including eight games with more than one RBI (15.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 26 games this year, with multiple runs six times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 22 GP 14 .253 AVG .264 .344 OBP .350 .456 SLG .491 8 XBH 7 4 HR 2 12 RBI 5 13/12 K/BB 7/7 5 SB 0 Home Away 30 GP 21 20 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 16 (76.2%) 7 (23.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 6 (28.6%) 12 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 14 (66.7%) 5 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (14.3%) 9 (30.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (28.6%)

Padres Pitching Rankings