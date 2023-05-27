Gleyber Torres Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Padres - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
The New York Yankees, including Gleyber Torres and his .524 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Padres.
Gleyber Torres Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -139)
Looking to place a prop bet on Gleyber Torres? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Gleyber Torres At The Plate
- Torres is batting .263 with eight doubles, a triple, nine home runs and 25 walks.
- Torres will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 with three homers over the course of his last games.
- Torres has gotten at least one hit in 70.6% of his games this season (36 of 51), with multiple hits 13 times (25.5%).
- Looking at the 51 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in eight of them (15.7%), and in 4.1% of his trips to the plate.
- Torres has driven in a run in 15 games this season (29.4%), including eight games with more than one RBI (15.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 26 games this year, with multiple runs six times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Gleyber Torres Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|22
|GP
|14
|.253
|AVG
|.264
|.344
|OBP
|.350
|.456
|SLG
|.491
|8
|XBH
|7
|4
|HR
|2
|12
|RBI
|5
|13/12
|K/BB
|7/7
|5
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|30
|GP
|21
|20 (66.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|16 (76.2%)
|7 (23.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|6 (28.6%)
|12 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|14 (66.7%)
|5 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (14.3%)
|9 (30.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (28.6%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
- The Padres' 3.92 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to surrender 55 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Wacha gets the start for the Padres, his 10th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 3.58 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the righty went six scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox while surrendering five hits.
- In nine games this season, the 31-year-old has a 3.58 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .230 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.