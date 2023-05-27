On Saturday, Harrison Bader (.175 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 107 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Looking to place a prop bet on Harrison Bader? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Harrison Bader At The Plate

  • Bader is batting .250 with two triples, five home runs and three walks.
  • Bader has picked up a hit in 14 of 22 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
  • He has hit a long ball in 22.7% of his games in 2023, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
  • Bader has driven in a run in nine games this year (40.9%), including six games with more than one RBI (27.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • In nine of 22 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 3
.353 AVG .545
.389 OBP .545
.647 SLG 1.273
2 XBH 3
1 HR 2
4 RBI 7
2/1 K/BB 0/0
0 SB 0
Home Away
13 GP 9
7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 7 (77.8%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (22.2%)
6 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (33.3%)
2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (33.3%)
3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (66.7%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Padres have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.92).
  • The Padres rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (55 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Wacha gets the start for the Padres, his 10th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 3.58 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw six scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
  • The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.58, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .230 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.