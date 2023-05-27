Harrison Bader Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Padres - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Saturday, Harrison Bader (.175 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 107 points below season-long percentage) and the New York Yankees play the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Padres.
Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Looking to place a prop bet on Harrison Bader? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Harrison Bader At The Plate
- Bader is batting .250 with two triples, five home runs and three walks.
- Bader has picked up a hit in 14 of 22 games this year, with multiple hits four times.
- He has hit a long ball in 22.7% of his games in 2023, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Bader has driven in a run in nine games this year (40.9%), including six games with more than one RBI (27.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In nine of 22 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|3
|.353
|AVG
|.545
|.389
|OBP
|.545
|.647
|SLG
|1.273
|2
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|2
|4
|RBI
|7
|2/1
|K/BB
|0/0
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|9
|7 (53.8%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (77.8%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|6 (46.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (33.3%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|6 (66.7%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the league.
- The Padres have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.92).
- The Padres rank 11th in baseball in home runs surrendered (55 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wacha gets the start for the Padres, his 10th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 3.58 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he threw six scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
- The 31-year-old has an ERA of 3.58, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are batting .230 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.