The New York Yankees, including Isiah Kiner-Falefa and his .655 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Michael Wacha and the San Diego Padres at Yankee Stadium, Saturday at 1:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Padres.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Discover More About This Game

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

  • Kiner-Falefa has three doubles, a triple, three home runs and six walks while batting .204.
  • In 15 of 33 games this year (45.5%) Kiner-Falefa has picked up a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (12.1%).
  • He has homered in three games this season (9.1%), leaving the park in 3% of his trips to the plate.
  • In four games this year (12.1%), Kiner-Falefa has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
  • He has scored in six of 33 games (18.2%), including multiple runs twice.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 10
.150 AVG .242
.227 OBP .265
.175 SLG .273
1 XBH 1
0 HR 0
2 RBI 0
4/3 K/BB 6/1
3 SB 1
Home Away
19 GP 14
7 (36.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (57.1%)
1 (5.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (21.4%)
2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (28.6%)
1 (5.3%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (14.3%)
2 (10.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (14.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Padres pitching staff ranks 17th in the league.
  • The Padres have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.92).
  • Padres pitchers combine to surrender 55 total home runs at a rate of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in baseball).
  • Wacha (5-1 with a 3.58 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Padres, his 10th of the season.
  • In his last time out on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty threw six scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
  • In nine games this season, the 31-year-old has a 3.58 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .230 to opposing batters.
