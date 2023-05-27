Jarren Duran -- .167 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox versus the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zach Davies on the hill, on May 27 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Jarren Duran Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Chase Field
  • Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Jarren Duran At The Plate

  • Duran is hitting .300 with 13 doubles, three home runs and nine walks.
  • Duran has recorded a hit in 22 of 34 games this year (64.7%), including 11 multi-hit games (32.4%).
  • He has gone deep in three games this season (8.8%), homering in 2.3% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 12 games this year (35.3%), Duran has picked up an RBI, and in four of those games (11.8%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 11 games this year (32.4%), including four multi-run games (11.8%).

Jarren Duran Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
11 GP 11
.421 AVG .325
.467 OBP .372
.737 SLG .475
10 XBH 4
1 HR 1
8 RBI 6
9/4 K/BB 13/2
3 SB 3
Home Away
17 GP 17
14 (82.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (47.1%)
6 (35.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (29.4%)
6 (35.3%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (29.4%)
2 (11.8%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (5.9%)
9 (52.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (17.6%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Diamondbacks pitching staff ranks 23rd in MLB.
  • The Diamondbacks have a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Diamondbacks rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (60 total, 1.2 per game).
  • The Diamondbacks will send Davies (0-0) to the mound to make his third start of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Sunday, April 9 against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the right-hander went 4 1/3 innings, surrendering five earned runs while giving up five hits.
