Jaylen Brown and his Boston Celtics teammates match up versus the Miami Heat in the 2023 NBA Playoffs, at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Brown, in his previous game (May 25 win against the Heat) posted 21 points and three steals.

Now let's examine Brown's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jaylen Brown Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 26.6 20.0 Rebounds 5.5 6.9 5.3 Assists 3.5 3.5 3.4 PRA 32.5 37 28.7 PR 28.5 33.5 25.3 3PM 2.5 2.4 1.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Jaylen Brown's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Jaylen Brown Insights vs. the Heat

Brown is responsible for taking 19.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 20.6 per game.

He's put up 7.3 threes per game, or 13.9% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Brown's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Heat are ranked second in the NBA, conceding 109.8 points per game.

The Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA, allowing 41.9 rebounds per game.

The Heat are the 14th-ranked team in the NBA, allowing 25.6 assists per game.

The Heat allow 13.1 made 3-pointers per contest, 28th-ranked in the NBA.

Jaylen Brown vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/25/2023 37 21 2 2 3 0 3 5/23/2023 37 17 4 4 1 0 2 5/21/2023 28 12 6 2 0 0 0 5/19/2023 38 16 4 3 1 0 0 5/17/2023 39 22 9 5 1 0 0 12/2/2022 46 37 14 5 5 0 0 11/30/2022 28 26 7 5 1 0 0 10/21/2022 34 28 4 3 2 2 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Brown or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.