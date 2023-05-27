Kyle Higashioka Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Padres - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
After hitting .179 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Kyle Higashioka and the New York Yankees take on the San Diego Padres (who will hand the ball to Michael Wacha) at 1:05 PM ET on Saturday.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Orioles.
Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Padres
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Yankee Stadium
- Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Kyle Higashioka At The Plate
- Higashioka has three doubles, three home runs and six walks while batting .181.
- Higashioka has a base hit in 13 of 23 games played this year (56.5%), but no multi-hit games.
- In 13.0% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate.
- Higashioka has picked up an RBI in eight games this year (34.8%), with more than one RBI in three of those contests (13.0%).
- He has scored a run in seven of 23 games so far this year.
Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|7
|.167
|AVG
|.238
|.194
|OBP
|.333
|.400
|SLG
|.286
|3
|XBH
|1
|2
|HR
|0
|3
|RBI
|3
|12/1
|K/BB
|6/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|11
|6 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|7 (63.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (18.2%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (45.5%)
Padres Pitching Rankings
- The Padres pitching staff is 17th in the league with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Padres' 3.92 team ERA ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- Padres pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (55 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wacha makes the start for the Padres, his 10th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 3.58 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when he went six scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- The 31-year-old has amassed an ERA of 3.58, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings, in nine games this season. Opponents are hitting .230 against him.
