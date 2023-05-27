Breanna Stewart leads the New York Liberty (1-1) into a matchup against the Connecticut Sun (3-0), one game after going off for 45 points in a 90-73 win over the Fever, on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET on CBS.

Liberty vs. Sun Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Saturday, May 27, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: CBS

CBS Arena: Barclays Center

Key Stats for Liberty vs. Sun

Last year, New York put up just 1.8 more points per game (79.6) than Connecticut gave up (77.8).

The Liberty had a 13-7 record last season when putting up more than 77.8 points.

New York made 43.1% of its shots from the field last season, which was 0.8 percentage points lower than Connecticut allowed to its opponents (43.9%).

The Liberty went 13-4 when they shot higher than 43.9% from the field.

New York knocked down 35.1% of its three-point shots last season, 2.3% higher than the 32.8% Connecticut allowed opponents to shoot from deep.

The Liberty had a 12-7 record when the team knocked down more than 32.8% of their three-point attempts.

New York and Connecticut rebounded at around the same rate, averaging 34.3 and 37.1 boards per game last season, respectively.

Liberty Injuries