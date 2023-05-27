Marcus Smart NBA Playoffs Player Prop Bets: Celtics vs. Heat - May 27
The Boston Celtics, Marcus Smart included, square off versus the Miami Heat at 8:30 PM ET on Saturday in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.
With prop bets available for Smart, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good selections.
Marcus Smart Prop Bets vs. the Heat
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|13.5
|11.5
|14.1
|Rebounds
|3.5
|3.1
|4.0
|Assists
|5.5
|6.3
|5.6
|PRA
|22.5
|20.9
|23.7
|PR
|16.5
|14.6
|18.1
|3PM
|2.5
|1.9
|2.3
Looking to bet on one or more of Marcus Smart's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!
Celtics vs Heat Additional Info
|Celtics Championship Futures
|Celtics vs Heat Player Props
|Celtics vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|How to Watch Celtics vs Heat
|Celtics vs Heat Odds/Over/Under
|Celtics vs Heat Prediction
|Celtics vs Heat Players to Watch
Marcus Smart Insights vs. the Heat
- This season, Marcus Smart has made 4.1 shots from the floor per game, which accounts for 7.2% of his team's total makes.
- Smart is averaging 5.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 9.8% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.
- Smart's opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.
- The Heat are the second-best defensive team in the league, conceding 109.8 points per game.
- Conceding 41.9 rebounds per game, the Heat are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA.
- Conceding 25.6 assists per game, the Heat are the 14th-ranked team in the league.
- Looking at 3-pointers, the Heat are ranked 28th in the league, giving up 13.1 makes per game.
Marcus Smart vs. the Heat
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|5/25/2023
|30
|23
|3
|2
|4
|0
|5
|5/23/2023
|35
|11
|3
|6
|3
|0
|2
|5/21/2023
|30
|8
|9
|8
|0
|0
|0
|5/19/2023
|33
|7
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|5/17/2023
|34
|13
|1
|11
|2
|1
|2
|12/2/2022
|42
|18
|3
|9
|1
|1
|2
|11/30/2022
|35
|10
|5
|9
|2
|0
|1
|10/21/2022
|33
|8
|5
|3
|0
|0
|0
Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Smart or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.