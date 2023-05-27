On Saturday, Oswaldo Cabrera (.188 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, four walks and two RBI) and the New York Yankees face the San Diego Padres, whose starting pitcher will be Michael Wacha. First pitch is at 1:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Orioles.

Oswaldo Cabrera Game Info & Props vs. the Padres

  • Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: Yankee Stadium
  • Padres Starter: Michael Wacha
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Oswaldo Cabrera At The Plate

  • Cabrera has six doubles, three home runs and 10 walks while batting .199.
  • Cabrera has reached base via a hit in 21 games this year (of 44 played), and had multiple hits in six of those games.
  • In 6.8% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Cabrera has had an RBI in 10 games this year (22.7%), including four multi-RBI outings (9.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • In 15 games this season (34.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Oswaldo Cabrera Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
19 GP 13
.172 AVG .222
.221 OBP .260
.297 SLG .289
4 XBH 3
2 HR 0
3 RBI 7
17/3 K/BB 7/3
3 SB 2
Home Away
25 GP 19
13 (52.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (42.1%)
3 (12.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (15.8%)
7 (28.0%) Games w/1+ Run 8 (42.1%)
3 (12.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
5 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (26.3%)

Padres Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Padres has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in MLB.
  • The Padres have the 10th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.92).
  • The Padres rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (55 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Wacha gets the start for the Padres, his 10th of the season. He is 5-1 with a 3.58 ERA and 45 strikeouts in 50 1/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, the righty threw six scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
  • The 31-year-old has a 3.58 ERA and 8 strikeouts per nine innings across nine games this season, while giving up a batting average of .230 to his opponents.
