Rafael Devers, with a slugging percentage of .450 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Arizona Diamondbacks, with Zach Davies on the mound, May 27 at 7:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Angels.

Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks

Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023

Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Chase Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies

Zach Davies TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Rafael Devers At The Plate

Devers has 48 hits, which is tops among Boston hitters this season, while batting .249 with 25 extra-base hits.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 97th in batting average, 146th in on-base percentage, and 28th in slugging.

In 61.2% of his games this year (30 of 49), Devers has picked up at least one hit, and in 15 of those games (30.6%) he recorded more than one.

He has hit a home run in 22.4% of his games this season, and 6.3% of his chances at the plate.

Devers has had an RBI in 24 games this season (49.0%), including 11 multi-RBI outings (22.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 42.9% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 12.2%.

Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 20 GP 17 .265 AVG .226 .315 OBP .286 .518 SLG .565 11 XBH 9 5 HR 6 15 RBI 19 14/6 K/BB 20/4 0 SB 0 Home Away 26 GP 23 18 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (52.2%) 10 (38.5%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (21.7%) 12 (46.2%) Games w/1+ Run 9 (39.1%) 5 (19.2%) Games w/1+ HR 6 (26.1%) 14 (53.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 10 (43.5%)

Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings