Reese McGuire Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Diamondbacks - May 27
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Reese McGuire (.276 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), take on starting pitcher Zach Davies and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-2) against the Angels.
Reese McGuire Game Info & Props vs. the Diamondbacks
- Game Day: Saturday, May 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Chase Field
- Diamondbacks Starter: Zach Davies
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1100)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Reese McGuire At The Plate
- McGuire is batting .297 with four doubles and three walks.
- In 51.9% of his 27 games this season, McGuire has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.
- He has not hit a home run in his 27 games this season.
- In six games this season (22.2%), McGuire has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once five times this season (18.5%), including one multi-run game.
Reese McGuire Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|10
|.355
|AVG
|.286
|.355
|OBP
|.355
|.452
|SLG
|.321
|3
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|4
|8/0
|K/BB
|11/3
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|12
|8 (53.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (50.0%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (16.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (25.0%)
Diamondbacks Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Diamondbacks has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 23rd in the league.
- The Diamondbacks have a 4.58 team ERA that ranks 23rd across all league pitching staffs.
- Diamondbacks pitchers combine to surrender 60 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Davies (0-0) pitches for the Diamondbacks to make his third start this season.
- In his most recent time out on Sunday, April 9, the right-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers, allowing five earned runs while surrendering five hits.
