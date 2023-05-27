Robert Williams III and the rest of the Boston Celtics match up versus the Miami Heat in the NBA Playoffs on Saturday, at 8:30 PM ET.

Williams, in his most recent action, had six points in a 110-97 win over the Heat.

In this article, we dig into Williams' available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Robert Williams III Prop Bets vs. the Heat

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 8.0 7.6 Rebounds 5.5 8.3 4.6 Assists -- 1.4 0.5 PRA -- 17.7 12.7 PR 11.5 16.3 12.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Robert Williams III's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Celtics vs Heat Additional Info

Robert Williams III Insights vs. the Heat

This season, he's put up 2.3% of the Celtics' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 4.9 per contest.

Williams' opponents, the Heat, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 29th, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Celtics average 101.9 per game, which ranks 16th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Heat are ranked second in the league, giving up 109.8 points per game.

The Heat allow 41.9 rebounds per game, ranking sixth in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Heat have allowed 25.6 per contest, 14th in the NBA.

Robert Williams III vs. the Heat

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 5/25/2023 18 6 4 1 0 1 0 5/23/2023 22 7 1 0 0 2 0 5/21/2023 13 8 8 0 0 0 0 5/19/2023 23 13 3 1 0 2 1 5/17/2023 26 14 7 0 0 1 0 1/24/2023 31 11 8 0 0 2 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Williams or any of his Celtics teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.